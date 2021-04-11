Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 111,401 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,401 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,874 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

