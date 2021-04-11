Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 13,049 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $31,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.20 and a 200 day moving average of $272.81. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -344.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

