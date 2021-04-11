Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 649,202 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.45% of Sealed Air worth $32,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 643,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

