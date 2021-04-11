Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 70,707 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $189.44 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

