Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,024,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

CHDN stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

