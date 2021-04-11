Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 12,432 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of Chemed worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $465.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.78. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.86 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.