Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 559,697 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 272.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of BorgWarner worth $29,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

