Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 2,079,008 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,079,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,807,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.99% of CI Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

