Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.43% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.