Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,368 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $34,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

Shares of EPAM opened at $423.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.23 and a 12-month high of $424.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

