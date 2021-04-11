Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $32,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,837.81 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.28.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

