Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

