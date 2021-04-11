Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.75% of ICU Medical worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

ICUI stock opened at $204.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,476,390 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

