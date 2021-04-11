Schroder Investment Management Group Has $28.76 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.12 and a 200-day moving average of $383.10. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

