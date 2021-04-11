Schroder Investment Management Group Has $31.21 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 270.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of Franklin Resources worth $31,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.