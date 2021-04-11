Schroder Investment Management Group Has $32.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.25% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $32,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 111,271 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.