Schroder Investment Management Group Has $33.16 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,089,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153,832 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

