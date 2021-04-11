Schroder Investment Management Group Has $33.57 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 549,241 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of Teck Resources worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,089,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Teck Resources by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 647,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 351,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

