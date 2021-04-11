Schroder Investment Management Group Has $33.65 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 122.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,593 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $33,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

