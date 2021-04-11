Schroder Investment Management Group Has $34.57 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.92% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.16 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.