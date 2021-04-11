Schroder Investment Management Group Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,708 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

