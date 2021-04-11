Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,792 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.