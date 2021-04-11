Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $36,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

