Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 6.42% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 271,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,250,000.

Shares of LEMB opened at $43.16 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

