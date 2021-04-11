Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9,289.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526,425 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 667,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,252,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.