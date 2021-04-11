Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382,816 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $38,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.