Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $29.64 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 432,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,644,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.50% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in YETI by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in YETI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $79.00 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

