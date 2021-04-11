Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $29,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDY opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

