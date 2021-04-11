Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $29.38 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 289,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,377,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.69% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

