Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 207,846 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,846 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of The Toro worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 91,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $106.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.