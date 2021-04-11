Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 26,444 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.04% of Fabrinet worth $29,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of FN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

