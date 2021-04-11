Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 331,072 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 331,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,375,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

