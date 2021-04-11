Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,987 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.51% of Syneos Health worth $35,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,758,587 shares of company stock valued at $353,153,609. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

