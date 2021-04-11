Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of RPM International worth $33,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM opened at $91.76 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

