Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $28,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

