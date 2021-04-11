Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

NYSE CNP opened at $23.24 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

