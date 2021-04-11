Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Waters worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $307.14 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $307.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

