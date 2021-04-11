Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,894 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.74% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,048 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $268,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

