Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,741,123 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,741,123 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $39,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

