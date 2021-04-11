Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 330,406 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330,406 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of PerkinElmer worth $39,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

