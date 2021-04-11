Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 656,530 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,530 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $36.87 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

