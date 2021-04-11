Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 79,590 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,590 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.17% of Pacira BioSciences worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

