Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 84,662 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.70% of SSR Mining worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

