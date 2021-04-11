Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $145.20 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

