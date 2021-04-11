Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

