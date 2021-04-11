Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.