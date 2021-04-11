Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.03 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.