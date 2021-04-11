Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,648,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.03 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

