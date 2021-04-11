Scorum Coins (SCR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,191.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $352,815.10 and $3,191.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00297709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00731791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.04 or 1.00966764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.15 or 0.00805664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.