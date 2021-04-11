Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 196,445 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,445 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.64% of AGCO worth $69,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.